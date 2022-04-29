Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810.17 Million

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to post $810.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $808.90 million and the highest is $811.60 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $752.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GO opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.19.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.