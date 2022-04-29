Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.79 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

