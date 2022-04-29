Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to post $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.03 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

