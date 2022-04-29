Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock worth $195,814. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

