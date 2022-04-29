Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

