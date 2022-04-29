Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to report $140.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.90 million and the lowest is $131.90 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $697.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $890.08 million, with estimates ranging from $872.83 million to $907.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

