Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $915.85 Million

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $915.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $922.50 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,145,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

