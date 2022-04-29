Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will post $18.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

