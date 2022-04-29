Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post $68.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.53 million and the lowest is $67.72 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

