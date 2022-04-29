Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $199.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.40 million. Semtech posted sales of $170.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $840.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $852.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $908.68 million, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $931.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Semtech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Semtech by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.