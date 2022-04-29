Brokerages Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Southern Copper posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year sales of $11.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of SCCO opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 705,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

