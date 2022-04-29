Brokerages Expect The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the highest is $93.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $443.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

