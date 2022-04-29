Brokerages Expect The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.40 million and the highest is $93.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $443.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).
In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.
Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.