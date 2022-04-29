Brokerages Expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.39 million to $99.38 million. Urban Edge Properties posted sales of $94.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year sales of $386.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $398.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $409.68 million, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $427.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

