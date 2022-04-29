Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $120.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLN opened at $3.75 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

