Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $76.60

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 249.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.