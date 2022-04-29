Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $33.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $31.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $31.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $34.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $37.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $43.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,306.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,370.45 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,641.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,770.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

