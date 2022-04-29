Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $8.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

CMG opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,524.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,614.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

