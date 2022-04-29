Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.11 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE D opened at $83.87 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

