Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $66.95 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

