Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRN. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

