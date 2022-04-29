Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.49.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.