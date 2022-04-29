Brokers Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

