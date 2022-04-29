Brokers Set Expectations for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.02.

Several other analysts have also commented on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of DHI opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 524.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

