Brokers Set Expectations for General Electric’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

General Electric stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. General Electric has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.