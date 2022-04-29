Brokers Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.46.

Visa stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $422.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

