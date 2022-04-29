Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.89 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C($2.65). The company had revenue of C$16.99 billion for the quarter.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.