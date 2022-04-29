Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBU stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

