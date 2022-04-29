Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

BEP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

