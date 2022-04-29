Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick updated its FY22 guidance to $9.80-10.30 EPS.

Shares of BC stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 63,426 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

