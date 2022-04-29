Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $123.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.
NYSE BC traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62.
In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
