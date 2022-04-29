Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $123.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

NYSE BC traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

