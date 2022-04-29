BTIG Research Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.85.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $335.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.