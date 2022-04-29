BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BYTS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. BYTE Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics that offer technology platform and products.

