CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share.
Shares of CACI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,393. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
