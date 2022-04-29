Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 149.3% in April

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the March 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 298.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $8.12 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.