Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

