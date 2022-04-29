Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,881.16.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,590.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,067.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3,232.41.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

