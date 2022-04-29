Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $16.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Shares of ARBK opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.