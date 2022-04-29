Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.76.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.