Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

CP opened at $75.57 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

