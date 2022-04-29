Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.13.

NYSE CP opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

