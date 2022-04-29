Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$113.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$99.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$96.66 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$105.46. The stock has a market cap of C$89.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.