Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.93.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$96.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

