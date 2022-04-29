Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

