Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 462,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

