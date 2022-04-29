Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
