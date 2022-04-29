Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $315.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $249.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $262.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

