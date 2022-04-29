Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $315.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.
CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $249.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $262.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.