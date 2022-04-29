Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CRS opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.