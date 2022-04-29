Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,493,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after buying an additional 315,815 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.