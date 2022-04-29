Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $49.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.41 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 34.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 64.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

