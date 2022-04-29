Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.88.

Shares of CRI opened at $88.69 on Thursday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $414,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

