Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $64.37 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.13.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
