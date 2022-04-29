Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $64.37 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Carvana by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.13.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

